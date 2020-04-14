Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 18,665 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 23.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,127,000 after acquiring an additional 71,653 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,714,000 after acquiring an additional 110,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,794,000 after purchasing an additional 69,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,308,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,884,000 after purchasing an additional 53,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average of $106.13.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

