Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 2,015 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $68.34 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.35.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $34,304.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $47,403.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,287 shares of company stock worth $3,446,909 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

