Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 36,377 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,377 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $548,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

NYSE GD opened at $136.95 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

