Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 62,744 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,667,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,744 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Cameco worth $12,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Cameco by 10,895.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Cameco stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.88 and a beta of 0.62. Cameco Corp has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.59 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.