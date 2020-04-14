Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases New Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,013,000 after buying an additional 577,028 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,518,000 after buying an additional 25,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 814,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 146,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

Shares of WST stock opened at $159.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.95. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

