Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,317 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $214,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.18.

GIS opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

