Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,635 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $22,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,344,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

