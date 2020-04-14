Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,897,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Stephens dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.83.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.