Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 434,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Fastenal from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

