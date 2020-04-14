Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,409,000 after buying an additional 7,027,477 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,183,000 after buying an additional 1,542,103 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,179,000. Conning Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 651.9% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 693,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,179,000 after buying an additional 601,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after buying an additional 520,549 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

