Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $585.83.

Shares of ISRG opened at $494.53 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $619.00. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $496.62 and a 200 day moving average of $553.25.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

