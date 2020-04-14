Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 6,878 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 100,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 12,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 792.0% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.01. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

