Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 690 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $96,845,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $69,792,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,983,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,784 shares in the last quarter.

COLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 142.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

