Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 80,735 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,735 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $19,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 2,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.