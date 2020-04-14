Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 823,015 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,370,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823,015 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.85% of Verra Mobility worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller bought 12,690 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $100,758.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo bought 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,252 shares in the company, valued at $691,708.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.87.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Verra Mobility Corp has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.82 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 37.33%. Analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

