Manning & Napier Group LLC Takes $20.08 Million Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 823,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,075,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in BP by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in BP by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81. BP plc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

BP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.