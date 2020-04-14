Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.43. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 128,211 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 127.68% and a negative net margin of 296.54%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

