Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report sales of $23.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.70 million to $24.92 million. Marchex posted sales of $26.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $92.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $101.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $96.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.97. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.57.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,417 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $70,438.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 724,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $2,202,176.00. Insiders have acquired 1,142,217 shares of company stock worth $3,690,377 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Marchex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.