Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $95.02 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.68.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

