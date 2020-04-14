Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $31.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,732 shares of company stock valued at $639,091 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,604,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,672,060,000 after buying an additional 641,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,426,000 after buying an additional 262,321 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,116,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,133,000 after buying an additional 115,119 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,462,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,748,000 after buying an additional 3,330,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,492,000 after buying an additional 194,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.