Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.93% of Mastercraft Boat worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCFT. Raymond James raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

MCFT stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.06. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.75 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.