Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $180.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.19. The company has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

