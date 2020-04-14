MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.69 million, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.52. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

In other MediciNova news, CEO Yuichi Iwaki bought 20,000 shares of MediciNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

