MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Trading Down 10.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $15.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. MEDNAX traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.54, 1,209,011 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,463,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

MD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

