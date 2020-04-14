Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Mercantile Bank worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $383.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.15. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

