Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Dawson James started coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

MESO opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $747.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 337.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at $10,440,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.