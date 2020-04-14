Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

CASH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Meta Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Meta Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of CASH opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,322,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1,921.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 246,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after acquiring an additional 123,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after acquiring an additional 91,812 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 84,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

