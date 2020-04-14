Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MBNKF shares. ValuEngine cut Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

MBNKF opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.28. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.