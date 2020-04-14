MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $598.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director David Colo bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,239 shares in the company, valued at $394,847.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Augustus C. Griffin bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,591.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,953 shares of company stock worth $438,424. Insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $4,282,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

