Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $94.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Microchip Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.09.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $79.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average of $94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

