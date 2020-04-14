Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $49.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.22.

Shares of MU opened at $46.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,241 shares of company stock valued at $704,745. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

