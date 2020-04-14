Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,187 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $165.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.65. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,256.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

