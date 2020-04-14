Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Upgraded to Buy by Peel Hunt

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 500 ($6.58). Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mitchells & Butlers to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded Mitchells & Butlers to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 402.27 ($5.29).

LON:MAB opened at GBX 213 ($2.80) on Tuesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 378.14. The firm has a market cap of $954.97 million and a PE ratio of 6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

