Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Mobileiron were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mobileiron by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Mobileiron by 2,617.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.35. Mobileiron Inc has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOBL. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

In other news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $84,616.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 355,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,911.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 415,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

