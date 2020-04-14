Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given New $185.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to an average rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $156.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $161.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $151,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 85,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,789,000 after purchasing an additional 348,151 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

