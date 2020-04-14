Morgan Stanley Downgrades Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FWONA. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.43.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $50,248.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $5,648,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4,251.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

