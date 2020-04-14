Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 1,718 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.3% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $98.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $313.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

