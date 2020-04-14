MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $109.90 on Tuesday. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.75.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $375.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $808,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,640,110 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

