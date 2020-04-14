MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $66.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MSC Industrial Direct traded as low as $57.00 and last traded at $57.06, approximately 576,840 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 756,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.21.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,918.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

