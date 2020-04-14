Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,038,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,293 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Mueller Water Products worth $24,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 594.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernard G. Rethore bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $264,928.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $323,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MWA opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

