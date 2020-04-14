Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) versus Sonde Resources (NYSE:SOQDQ) Financial Survey

Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sonde Resources and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil 41.74% 2.59% 1.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonde Resources and Murphy Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 0.44 $1.15 billion $0.87 9.38

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Sonde Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sonde Resources and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonde Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy Oil 2 7 6 0 2.27

Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $22.32, suggesting a potential upside of 173.55%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Sonde Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Sonde Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sonde Resources has a beta of 52.51, meaning that its stock price is 5,151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Sonde Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonde Resources

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Canadian Superior Energy Inc. and changed its name to Sonde Resources Corp. in June 2010. Sonde Resources Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

