Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Natera worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $42,205,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Natera by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,908,000 after acquiring an additional 425,079 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 503,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 350,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,401,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Natera by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 545,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 163,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 245,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,196,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $60,057.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,353.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,451. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. BidaskClub cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Natera Inc has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

