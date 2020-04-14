National Express Group (LON:NEX) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National Express Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 473.75 ($6.23).

NEX opened at GBX 263.80 ($3.47) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. National Express Group has a twelve month low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 485 ($6.38). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 269 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 406.26.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 45,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.72), for a total value of £164,508.16 ($216,401.16).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

