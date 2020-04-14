Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GILD. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.73.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.36. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,408 shares of company stock worth $5,284,429 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

