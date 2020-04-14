Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $12.02 on Monday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $435.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of -4.85.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.15. On average, analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 39,300 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $446,841.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 121,800 shares of company stock worth $1,230,391. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,915,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,434,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $9,980,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

