NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Trading 5.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. NeoPhotonics traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.13, 832,335 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 838,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NPTN. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $375.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

