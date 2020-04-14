Netflix (NFLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Netflix has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.66-1.66 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.66 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $396.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.69. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $393.52. The firm has a market cap of $174.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.22.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

