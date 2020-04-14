NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 123,751 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.22% of NetGear worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of NetGear by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of NetGear by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NetGear by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $733.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NetGear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetGear news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at $916,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,386 shares of company stock valued at $234,157. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

