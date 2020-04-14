New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of SNR stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. New Senior Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $86.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.99%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

In other New Senior Investment Group news, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. acquired 89,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $572,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,806.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Milner acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,456 shares in the company, valued at $509,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 199,500 shares of company stock worth $1,142,600. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

