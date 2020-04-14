Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,217 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Nexstar Media Group worth $17,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,647,000 after purchasing an additional 636,305 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after purchasing an additional 858,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,999,000 after purchasing an additional 135,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,859,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $37,279.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares in the company, valued at $422,132.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $35,127.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at $375,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares worth $1,294,073. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.74. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXST. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

